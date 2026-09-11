President Tokayev set to visit India and South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay working and state visits to India and South Korea on September 12–16.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh President.

"On September 12–13, Tokayev will visit India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi," the presedential service said.

According to the press service, the Kazakh leader will address the BRICS+ plenary session, which will focus on strengthening resilience, innovation, cooperation and stability. His program will also include talks with Narendra Modi and meetings with a number of heads of state and government.

Moreover, from September 14–16, Tokayev will pay a state visit to the Republic of Korea at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung.

"On September 15, high-level talks will be held in Seoul, focusing on prospects for strengthening the expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and South Korea. The president is also scheduled to meet with executives of leading Korean companies", the press service said.

On September 16, the Kazakh President will participate in the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit.

According to the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, in 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and South Korea amounted to $3.17 billion, increasing by 1.3% compared with $3.13 billion in 2024. In the period from January through June 2026, bilateral trade reached $1.3 billion, while Kazakhstan's exports to South Korea increased by 17.2%.