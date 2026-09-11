Tajikistan, Oman discuss development of cooperation in labor sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Tajikistan and Oman discussed the current state and prospects for developing bilateral cooperation, including in the labor sector.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the meeting was held on September 8, 2026, between Ambassador of Tajikistan to Oman Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda and Minister of Labour of Oman Mahad bin Said bin Ali Ba'awain.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in various areas, including labor," the Ministry said.

The Ministry noted that, in the course of the meeting, particular attention was paid to the exchange of experience and the use of available opportunities to expand and strengthen sectoral cooperation.

At the same time, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen friendly relations and develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Oman maintain diplomatic relations and engage in bilateral cooperation through official contacts between their government institutions. Cooperation between the two countries covers a range of areas of mutual interest, including economic and social sectors.