Kyrgyzstan boosts green transport with new electric buses in Talas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended a ceremony to hand over 30 modern electric buses to the city of Talas during his working visit to Talas region.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

According to the press service, the project is aimed at modernizing the public transport system in Talas and developing environmentally friendly transport.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov today, September 11, as part of his working visit to Talas region, attended a ceremony to hand over the keys to 30 modern electric buses for the city of Talas," the statement said.

Charging stations have also been delivered to the city to ensure the operation of the electric buses, while special areas for their placement and parking have been prepared at the Talas Avtobeketi facility.

New route schemes and schedules are currently being developed for passenger transportation within Talas and to nearby villages.

Furthermore, the launch of the electric buses is expected to renew the city's bus fleet, improve the quality and accessibility of public transport, and enhance passenger services.

The project is also expected to help reduce harmful emissions, introduce modern technologies and improve energy efficiency.