Kazakhstan to build new 35,000-seat football stadium in Aktobe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Kazakh government has allocated 6.5 billion tenge (about $14.4 million) from its reserve for the construction of a new football stadium in Aktobe.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh government.

The allocation follows President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions announced at the fourth meeting of the National Kurultai in 2025 on the development of football and modernization of sports infrastructure in the regions, according to the government.

“The funds allocated by the government will be directed to the first stage of the project, which began this year,” the government said.

The new stadium is being built on a 25-hectare site in the western part of Aktobe and will have a capacity of up to 35,000 spectators. The complex is expected to become one of the region’s largest sports infrastructure facilities and will also provide facilities for training young athletes.

Designed in accordance with UEFA Category 4 requirements, the stadium will be a five-story sports complex with a total area of more than 80,000 square meters. It will include a football pitch, spectator stands, facilities for teams and media representatives, among other infrastructure.

The project is planned to be implemented in three stages. Construction is expected to be completed and the stadium commissioned in September 2028.

Aktobe’s existing Central Stadium has been in operation since 1975 and has a capacity of around 13,000 spectators. Demand for home matches of FC Aktobe remains high, with the number of people seeking tickets sometimes exceeding the stadium’s capacity threefold.

The new stadium will allow Aktobe to accommodate more spectators, host international-level football matches, as well as major sporting, cultural and public events.