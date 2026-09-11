Uzbekistan, France explore new paths for energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Uzbekistan and France are discussing ways to accelerate the implementation of ongoing energy projects while identifying new areas of cooperation, particularly in renewable energy sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Minister Sherzod Khodjaev and France’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan Walid Fouque.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides noted that Uzbekistan-France relations have been developing steadily on the basis of political support from the presidents of the two countries, with cooperation producing practical results across various sectors, including energy.

French companies have been involved in several major renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan. TotalEnergies jointly developed a 100-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant in Samarkand region, while Voltalia is involved in a 100-MW solar photovoltaic plant in Khorezm region.

EDF, meanwhile, is participating in the development of a 1,573-MW thermal power plant in Syrdarya region, adding to France’s involvement in Uzbekistan’s broader power-generation development.

The sides reviewed the implementation of projects involving French companies in conventional and renewable energy, as well as the oil and gas sector.

“Energy cooperation between Uzbekistan and France is developing consistently and dynamically, with French companies playing an active role in major renewable and power-generation projects in Uzbekistan,” the Uzbek Energy Ministry said.

Particular attention was given to accelerating the implementation of ongoing initiatives and identifying new areas for cooperation in the energy sector.

The meeting also highlighted the growing role of French companies in Uzbekistan’s efforts to diversify its energy mix and develop new generation capacity, including renewable energy projects.

The sides agreed to continue advancing joint initiatives, strengthen existing cooperation and expand mutually beneficial projects across Uzbekistan’s energy sector, according to the ministry.