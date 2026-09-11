Azerbaijan reveals latest population figures for Khankendi

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 11. A total of 28,000 people are living in Khankendi city, Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, said in an address to the diplomatic corps visiting the Culture Center in Khankendi, Trend's correspondent sent to Karabakh and East Zangezur reports.

"The process of return for the population forcibly displaced from Khankendi is ongoing. Currently, more than 3,000 students have settled in Khankendi and are pursuing their education. This figure represents over 10% of the total population," Yusubov noted.

The special representative pointed out that new residential buildings and parks are being constructed in the city, and roads meeting modern standards are being built.

According to him, the process of demolishing unsightly structures that do not align with the city's character or modern urban planning standards has also been intensified.

At the same time, design work has commenced for the construction of modern buildings that meet contemporary requirements.

On September 11, a two-day visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur began, accompanied by the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev.

The visit is attended by a delegation of 150 people representing 58 countries and 9 international organizations.

During the visit, representatives of the diplomatic corps will familiarize themselves with social and economic infrastructure projects being implemented as part of the large-scale reconstruction, development and construction efforts in the cities of Khankendi and Shusha, as well as in the Aghdara and Kalbajar districts under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. They will also review the current condition of historical and cultural heritage sites and the measures being taken to preserve and restore them.