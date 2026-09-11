Turkmenistan exchange sees active trading across key sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10. On the September 9 trading session on SCRMET, foreign and domestic deals were concluded across several sectors.

This was reflected in a press release published by the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET).

According to the report, entrepreneurs from India reached agreements with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan for the purchase of thick licorice root extract.

On the domestic market, local entrepreneurs reached agreements with the State Association of Food Industry of Turkmenistan for crude fatty acids derived from cotton soapstock, with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry for thick licorice root extract, and with the Turkmenpagta State Concern for cotton fiber.

SCRMET reported that a total of seven transactions were finalized during the session, amounting to 97.3 million manat ($27.8 million) and $141,750.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country's main platform for trading export-oriented goods and one of the key institutions supporting Turkmenistan's foreign trade. The exchange organizes trading sessions for petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery and chemical goods, while also registering export-import contracts and publishing official quotations. Through these quotations, SCRMET provides a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting shifts in the country's export offering and highlighting which industries dominate Turkmenistan's exchange-based trade.