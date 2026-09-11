Tajikistan expands modern education infrastructure in Tojikobod district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Three general education institutions with a total capacity of 1,300 students have been commissioned in Tajikistan’s Tojikobod district.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Tajik President.

According to the information, General Education Institution No. 45, designed for 350 students in two shifts, was opened in the new Sabzazor residential area.

"In the Tojikobod district, General Education Institution No. 45 for 350 students in two shifts was commissioned in the new Sabzazor residential area, General Education Institution No. 28 for 350 students in two shifts in the village of Polezak of the Shirinchashma rural community, and General Education Institution No. 44 for 600 students in two shifts in the new Safedmun village," the statement said.

Following the opening of the three facilities, 1,300 students in the district have gained access to modern learning conditions.

The construction of the educational facilities is being carried out as part of the action plan for celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The development of new educational infrastructure is part of a broader program to improve social facilities across the country ahead of the anniversary. In the Rasht valley, authorities have been implementing projects aimed at expanding and upgrading facilities in several districts.