Uzbekistan, France explore startup ties between Europe and Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Uzbekistan and France are exploring ways to strengthen links between startup ecosystems in Central Asia and Europe.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies, following the International Space Summit in Paris, which was attended by Minister Sherzod Shermatov.

According to the Ministry, the summit brought together representatives of governments, international organizations and major companies to discuss space technologies, innovation, scientific and technological development and international cooperation.

During the visit, Shermatov and Bobur Khodjayev, head of the Department for Financial Technologies, Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence at the Presidential Administration, met with Julie Huguet, director of the headquarters of La French Tech.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between the startup ecosystems of Uzbekistan and France, including opportunities for French startups to enter the Uzbek market and for Uzbek technology companies to access the French and broader European markets.

La French Tech supports high-growth startups and technology companies in France, helping them expand internationally and connect with investors and other participants in the technology ecosystem.

“Strengthening institutional ties between the technology ecosystems of Uzbekistan and France can create new opportunities for startups to enter international markets, attract investment and develop joint technology projects,” Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies said.

The sides discussed La French Tech’s ongoing programs and explored ways to establish a more structured framework for cooperation between the two countries’ startup ecosystems.

In particular, the parties discussed preparing a memorandum of understanding between IT Park Uzbekistan and La French Tech. They also explored the possibility of launching La French Tech’s operations in Uzbekistan and establishing a representative office in the country.

The Uzbek side presented IT Park’s Soft Landing and Startup Exchange programs, which could be used to facilitate the entry of French startups into the Uzbek market and support cooperation with local technology companies.

The programs are intended to help international technology businesses explore the Uzbek market and establish local operations while providing opportunities for Uzbek startups to develop international connections.

Representatives of La French Tech were also invited to participate in ICT WEEK Uzbekistan, an international technology event that provides a platform for companies, startups and industry representatives to establish business and technological partnerships.

The talks mark another step toward strengthening technology and innovation ties between Uzbekistan and France, with both sides exploring mechanisms to connect their startup ecosystems and expand opportunities for companies in both markets.