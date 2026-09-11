Uzbek investors explore new opportunities in Azerbaijani Karabakh – ambassador (Exclusive)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 11. Investors from Uzbekistan are exploring opportunities to operate, invest, and implement new projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Uzbekistan's Ambassador Bahrom Ashrafkhanov told Trend in an exclusive interview during the visit of the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country to Karabakh and East Zangezur.

According to him, Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan relations are currently at their peak, an unprecedented level.

"Over the past five years, trade turnover between our countries has increased significantly, and relations have developed at all levels. Most importantly, in 2024, we signed a treaty on allied relations. Furthermore, a treaty on eternal friendship was signed during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, to Uzbekistan. In other words, our relations are on an upward trajectory.

If we look at all areas and spheres of activity, whether in politics, the economy, or the cultural-humanitarian realm—we see ongoing development. Our trade turnover is also growing rapidly. There are currently numerous projects involving export-import agreements and investments," the ambassador said.

Ashrafkhanov pointed out that important projects are being implemented not only in Uzbekistan but also in Azerbaijan.

"Uzbek companies are investing in Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijani investors are showing increasing interest in the Uzbek market with each passing day. There are many opportunities here. Extensive opportunities are currently being created for investors to come and invest," he also said.

The ambassador noted that this is his 13th visit to Karabakh.

"This is my 13th visit. I have been to Karabakh many times. I have visited the region to participate in both bilateral events between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and multilateral gatherings. As you know, international forums and conferences are held not only in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, but also in the regions. We have visited Shusha and Khankendi and participated in many multilateral events held there," Ashrafkhanov recalled.

He emphasized that such visits provide representatives of the diplomatic corps with the opportunity to closely observe the large-scale reconstruction and restoration work underway in Karabakh.

"We are always grateful to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan for organizing such visits, as they enable us to witness firsthand the large-scale reconstruction efforts and positive changes taking place.

The changes aren't limited solely to the reconstruction and restoration of Karabakh; we also see the creation of new jobs and business centers, as well as the emergence of new opportunities for economic activity," the ambassador noted.

Ashrafkhanov also highlighted Uzbekistan's active participation in the restoration of Karabakh.

"Uzbekistan is actively involved in the restoration of Karabakh. A school was built in Fuzuli at the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan. At the same time, Uzbek textile companies are operating in Khankendi.

Currently, our investors are seeking new opportunities to operate, invest, and consider new projects in Karabakh," he explained.

Speaking about the state of historical and cultural heritage in Karabakh, the ambassador underscored that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the restoration and preservation of this heritage.

"We have visited many places in Karabakh. Wherever we go, we see that the Azerbaijani government pays great attention to the preservation of historical and cultural heritage.

For instance, we visited numerous historical, religious, and cultural sites in Khankendi. We also visited Shusha. Shusha is the heart of Karabakh. Here, we witnessed not only newly constructed facilities but also the restoration of old and historical sites," said Ashrafkhanov.

The ambassador noted that Garabagh University made a strong impression on him.

"I have visited Garabagh University twice. I see that this university holds strategic importance for Azerbaijan. While the construction of roads, schools, and houses is one matter, the cultivation of a new generation of scholars and specialists is another—and an extremely important—issue. This demonstrates the great attention Azerbaijan pays to its future.

Great opportunities have been created for young people in Khankendi, and new buildings have been constructed for the university. We see that young people are actively participating in the development of Karabakh," Ashrafkhanov added.

On September 11, a two-day visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur began, accompanied by the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev.

The visit is attended by a delegation of 150 people representing 58 countries and 9 international organizations.

During the visit, representatives of the diplomatic corps will familiarize themselves with social and economic infrastructure projects being implemented as part of the large-scale reconstruction, development and construction efforts in the cities of Khankendi and Shusha, as well as in the Aghdara and Kalbajar districts under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. They will also review the current condition of historical and cultural heritage sites and the measures being taken to preserve and restore them.