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Azerbaijan Automobile Federation issues warning on fraudulent emails sent in its name

Society News 11 September 2026 12:40 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan Automobile Federation issues warning on fraudulent emails sent in its name
Photo: Azerbaijan Automobile Federation
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation has issued a warning regarding fraudulent emails sent in its name.

As a result of a cyber-fraud incident, emails soliciting donations—purportedly for charitable purposes—were sent to various individuals from the Federation's email address, [email protected].

The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation states that such emails aren't associated with the organization and urges citizens to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities.

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