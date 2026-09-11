Kazakhstan advances major ice sports palace project in Pavlodar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Kazakh government has allocated 19.9 billion tenge (about $44 million) for the construction of a multifunctional Ice Sports Palace in Pavlodar.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh government.

The project is being implemented as part of the tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the first session of the National Kurultai.

“The Ice Sports Palace project provides for a 400-meter Olympic-standard speed skating track, two hockey rinks meeting Canadian and European standards, and curling lanes,” the government said.

The complex will also feature a 500-seat stand, a gym, and facilities for coaches and referees. The total area of the complex will exceed 22,000 square meters. Construction has already started, with the facility scheduled to be commissioned in December 2027.

Following its commissioning, the sports palace is expected to support five Olympic winter sports: speed skating, ice hockey, figure skating, short track and curling.

The complex will create additional opportunities for opening sports sections, conducting full-scale training programs and hosting competitions at various levels.

Pavlodar, with a population of more than 370,000, currently has 19 hockey courts, including five indoor facilities, as well as an ice sports palace and an ice skating and training arena.

However, existing facilities are insufficient to fully meet the needs of residents and sports organizations. The new complex is expected to reduce the load on existing facilities and expand opportunities for residents to participate in winter sports.