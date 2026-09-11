Presidential Aide reveals number of former IDPs relocated to Azerbaijan's Karabakh

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 11. More than 40,000 former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have already returned to Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, said in his speech at the Culture Center in Khankendi during the visit of the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur, Trend's correspondent sent to Karabakh and East Zangezur reports.

Hajiyev noted that, as part of the reconstruction and restoration efforts, representatives of the diplomatic corps entered Azerbaijan through the southern gateway, Fuzuli, and traveled toward the center of Karabakh via new tunnels. According to him, in the next stage of the visit, the delegation will leave Karabakh through the western gateway and travel to another city in Azerbaijan.

"All these changes have taken place in just six years. This has required immense effort from the Azerbaijani government and the people of Azerbaijan. You can witness our complete commitment to this undertaking," Hajiyev stated.

The Presidential Aide emphasized that large-scale construction and restoration work is underway in cities and settlements along the route to Karabakh.

"Since 2020, more than 45 different settlements have been rebuilt and restored, and handed over for use by former internally displaced persons. They are rebuilding their lives in this part of Azerbaijan. In total, approximately 100,000 civilians are working, living, and studying in Karabakh. This represents the unique experience Azerbaijan has gained in the field of post-conflict reconstruction and restoration," Hajiyev said.

He noted that this experience of Azerbaijan could also be applied in other regions of the world affected by conflict and war.

Speaking about Karabakh, Hajiyev emphasized the particular importance of the issue of cultural heritage. According to him, Karabakh has been, is, and will continue to be the heart of culture for Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people.

"Unfortunately, during the years of occupation, Azerbaijan's cultural heritage suffered destruction. However, we are restoring the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, as well as all cultural heritage located in Karabakh and other regions of Azerbaijan. We will continue to make additional efforts toward the restoration, reconstruction, and preservation of cultural heritage," he said.

The Presidential Aide noted that the visit also includes a trip to two church complexes located in the northern part of Karabakh.

"These are ancient Christian churches. We value and cherish them highly, and we are preserving them for future generations. I am confident that during our visit, we will have the opportunity to gain firsthand insight into the reconstruction and restoration concepts currently being implemented," Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev emphasized that the mine threat poses a serious obstacle to the reconstruction and restoration work Azerbaijan is carrying out in the liberated territories.

He noted that implementing the reconstruction and restoration process in the liberated territories is no easy task.

"We didn't move from a negative situation to zero, nor did we start from scratch—we started from minus five. These territories still suffer from mine contamination. This is a massive challenge facing us," Hajiyev said.

The Presidential Aide noted that another mine incident occurred yesterday. Today, reports were received of yet another mine incident while traveling to Khankendi, resulting in injury to a civilian.

"This hinders our reconstruction and restoration efforts. However, it cannot shake our resolve and determination to complete the reconstruction and restoration work as quickly as possible and to ensure the dignified and safe return of our displaced persons and former displaced persons," Hajiyev stressed.