Azerbaijan considers conflict with Armenia completed - Hikmet Hajiyev

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 11. The conflict with Armenia for Azerbaijan has ended, and the country will continue to make further efforts to establish lasting peace in the region, the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, said in his speech at the Culture Center in Khankendi during the visit of the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur, Trend's correspondent sent to Karabakh and East Zangezur reports.

"We are marking the first anniversary of the initial peace agreement and the establishment of interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. As President Ilham Aliyev has stated, the conflict is over for Azerbaijan. We are learning to live in peace and are moving forward in this direction. We have realized that living in the reality of peace is a magnificent feeling—one that cannot be expressed in other words," he noted.

Hajiyev pointed out that Azerbaijan will continue to make further efforts to establish lasting peace in the region and to consolidate that peace in the future.

"Peace also begins with reconstruction and restoration work on the ground. Peace does not merely mean the absence of conflict; it entails confidence-building, reconstruction, and restoration," he emphasized.

According to him, the recent meeting between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place in a constructive atmosphere.

"Both sides have agreed to continue bilateral cooperation with the aim of further advancing our peace agenda, strengthening trust between the two countries, and further developing trade relations—including connectivity and links between the two nations and the region as a whole," he said.

Furthermore, Hajiyev noted positive signals regarding the development of the TRIPP concept.

"We are grateful to our American partners for demonstrating their full commitment to the implementation of this project. We are receiving very positive signals and hope that construction work will be completed soon.

Last year, we visited this corridor from Baku to Zangilan together with the diplomatic corps, and you witnessed that the construction of the railway and the highway was nearly complete. The project will be finalized by the end of this year and throughout the coming year," he said.

Hajiyev highlighted that efforts are currently being focused on the Nakhchivan segment. He noted that positive signals have been received from the European Union and other partners indicating their readiness to support Azerbaijan's reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Nakhchivan.

"This will create new connections not only for our region but also for the broader Eurasian space, the East-West corridor, and the Middle Corridor. It will transform the entire configuration of our region and facilitate Armenia's integration into regional processes," Hajiyev remarked.

He also announced that a request regarding a visit to Nakhchivan had been received from representatives of the diplomatic corps.

"I hope to make an announcement about this very soon and organize a visit for you to Nakhchivan. Nakhchivan possesses a unique geographical location and significant connectivity potential, yet for many years, it was deprived of these opportunities. Now, however, Nakhchivan is becoming part of integrated regional transport, logistics, and other projects. It is also becoming an integral part of the Karabakh and East Zangezur development zone. Furthermore, the TRIPP corridor adds a new dimension of advantage to Nakhchivan's geopolitical and geostrategic position," Hajiyev added.