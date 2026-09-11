Azerbaijan, Türkiye take energy partnership to new strategic stage – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has further strengthened and taken on new strategic significance under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said while speaking at the 5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that this stage is characterized by efforts to strengthen national and regional energy security, diversify energy flows, establish interconnections in line with the requirements of the new era of electricity, integrate energy systems and advance a shared vision for the Turkic world.

“The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum, through its regular meetings and the work of its working groups, contributes to implementing this strategic agenda and continues to make a sustained contribution to deepening our cooperation in hydrocarbons, renewable energy, energy efficiency, electricity, regulation and mining,” Shahbazov said.

According to him, joint efforts during this period have produced significant results in the energy partnership.

“The commissioning of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline, made possible by the strong political will of our countries; the entry of Turkish Petroleum into the Shah Deniz project; the agreement to export part of the gas to be produced during the full-scale development of the Absheron field to Türkiye; as well as the transportation of Azerbaijani gas through Türkiye to new European markets beyond the coverage of the Southern Gas Corridor and to Syria demonstrate the expanding scale and geography of our energy partnership,” the minister emphasized.

The 5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum is being held in Baku with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.

The forum features discussions on hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, energy efficiency, the electricity market, renewable energy, regulation, mining and other areas. The forum protocol is expected to be signed at the end of the event, followed by a media briefing.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum was established under the framework of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation.

The first forum was held in Baku on Dec. 21–22, 2021; the second in Istanbul on Oct. 5–6, 2022; the third in Nakhchivan on Sept. 28–29, 2023; and the fourth in Izmir on Sept. 4, 2025.