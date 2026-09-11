Azerbaijan, Türkiye seek to connect Eurasia through electricity links

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijan and Türkiye are seeking to connect a large region, including Eurasia, through electricity interconnections, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at a briefing following the signing ceremony of the 5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

“We are discussing not only electricity generation but also electricity interconnections. We want to connect a large region, Eurasia, through Azerbaijan and Türkiye,” Shahbazov said.

The minister said he had arrived in Baku with a delegation broadly representing Türkiye’s energy sector and that the 5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum had successfully concluded.

“It is generally known that brotherly and partnership relations exist between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. As a result of the political will of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, these relations have developed even more strongly in recent years. With the Shusha Declaration, our ties and relations have taken on the character of a strategic alliance,” Shahbazov said.

According to him, as reflected in the Shusha Declaration, energy cooperation contributes to the development not only of the two countries but also of the broader region, and this process will continue.

The minister noted that major projects implemented between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, TANAP and STAR projects, contribute not only to the prosperity of the two countries but also to the broader region and participants in the global energy market.

“Our cooperation also makes a major contribution to the energy security of the European Union. It is through Türkiye that our energy resources are delivered to global markets. This cooperation continues in both oil and gas. In recent years, we have already supplied gas to 16 countries, which in itself is a good example of how intensively Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are developing,” he said.

Shahbazov emphasized that the goal of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum is not only to continue existing cooperation but also to identify future prospects and upcoming challenges.

“We want to continue our successful cooperation in oil and gas in the area of electrification as well. With the beginning of the new electricity era, the development of digitalization and artificial intelligence will require large amounts of electricity. We have major plans in this area. We are discussing not only electricity generation but also electricity interconnections. We want to connect a large region, Eurasia, through Azerbaijan and Türkiye,” the minister added.

According to him, discussions are currently underway on the electricity interconnection between Nakhchivan and Türkiye, the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria electricity interconnection, as well as new electricity interconnections planned to run across the Black Sea.

“All of these will make it possible to transmit both renewable electricity and electricity in general over long distances and to regions of interest to us. At the same time, Azerbaijan is continuing the same processes with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, that is, with Central Asia. We are discussing all of these issues in an integrated manner within the framework of the Energy Forum,” Shahbazov said.