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Türkiye, Azerbaijan discuss raising Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan capacity use to 1 million bpd

Azerbaijan News 11 September 2026 14:22 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye, Azerbaijan discuss raising Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan capacity use to 1 million bpd
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are discussing ways to make full use of existing energy infrastructure, including increasing the use of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline’s capacity to 1 million barrels per day, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at a briefing following a signing ceremony held as part of the fifth Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum.

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