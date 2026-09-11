Türkiye, Azerbaijan discuss raising Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan capacity use to 1 million bpd

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are discussing ways to make full use of existing energy infrastructure, including increasing the use of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline’s capacity to 1 million barrels per day, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at a briefing following a signing ceremony held as part of the fifth Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum.

Will be updated