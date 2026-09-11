Türkiye, Azerbaijan consider further exploration, production projects in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are considering further joint exploration and production projects in Karabakh, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at a briefing following a signing ceremony held as part of the fifth Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum.

“We are discussing joint exploration and production projects involving SOCAR and Turkish Petroleum in both Türkiye and Azerbaijan. These projects started last year with Shafag-Asiman and, hopefully, will continue in Karabakh. We are also discussing joint SOCAR projects in Türkiye and third countries,” he said.

Will be updated