Bir brings over 1 000 young people together at the “Spark ’26” festival

Bir, the Caucasus’ first fully integrated digital ecosystem, brought together more than 1 000 young people at Azerbaijan’s first student-technology festival, “Spark ’26”. The festival was attended by students, master's degree students, and graduates studying in the fields of technology, data, and artificial intelligence.

Built to bridge the gap between campus and career, the event gave attendees specializing in tech, data, and AI a direct line to industry insiders, giving them a real-world look at the sector and a clearer vision for their career paths. Beyond exploring what the Bir ecosystem has to offer, participants dove into expert takes and hands-on insights on hot-button topics like “The application of artificial intelligence and data in a real business environment” and “The future of technology and the impact of artificial intelligence on professions”.

The lineup featured high-energy keynotes and interactive Q&A sessions led by Bir ecosystem heavyweights Aygun Musayeva, Maksim Evdokimov, Bugha Shen, and Fariz Latifov. Beyond the tech talks, the day was packed with interactive vibes and networking opportunities to help attendees vibe, connect, and build new connections throughout the day.

Sharing his thoughts on the project on his social media account, Farid Huseynov, Head of the Bir ecosystem, emphasized the goal for "Spark" to grow year after year and transform into a platform where more young people begin their success story: “Building the future isn't just about dropping new tech. It’s about backing the youth who breathe life into it. That’s why we launched Spark ’26, our very first student tech festival. Experiencing the vibrant energy of over 1 000 young minds and witnessing their absolute hunger to learn was incredible. It proved one thing: we have a powerhouse generation ready to drive our country’s tech potential forward.”

Designed by Bir, “Spark’26” is aimed to scale into an annual go-to movement for the country’s tech scene.

Bir is the Caucasus’ first fully integrated digital ecosystem that fundamentally changes the daily service usage behaviors of individual and corporate customers in Azerbaijan. Bringing together the country's leading brands – the Birbank digital mobile banking app, the Birmarket e-commerce platform, Milliön payment terminals, and the m10 digital wallet – the ecosystem launched in 2025 currently serves over 5 million customers. Thanks to broad infrastructure capabilities, as well as strategic partnerships established with Trendyol Azerbaijan and BakıKart, Bir lays the foundation for Azerbaijan's first and largest digital ecosystem.

Read more: bir.az