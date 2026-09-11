U.S. to continue co-op with Azerbaijan in defense and security — Amy Carlon

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 11. The United States places particular emphasis on advancing its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Azerbaijan, Amy Carlon told Trend during the visit of the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country to Karabakh and East Zangezur.

She noted that the parties are continuing to work on implementing the strategic partnership signed by Vice President JD Vance and President Ilham Aliyev in February.

“The first significant progress in this direction was achieved in June during Baku Energy Week. We held the first economic dialogue between the U.S. and Azerbaijan. Agreements totaling $8 billion were signed during the event. Currently, our focus is on the upcoming Azerbaijan Defense Exhibition, and we are also encouraging American companies to participate in it,” Amy Carlon noted.

The diplomat emphasized that the U.S. and Azerbaijan will continue to cooperate in the key areas of their strategic partnership.

“These areas include transportation infrastructure, economic investment, and cooperation in the fields of defense and security,” she added.

Amy Carlon also stated that the situation is being closely monitored and that opportunities to continue the existing cooperation between the parties are being considered.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. We have cooperated with Azerbaijan in the past and are considering how we can continue this cooperation,” the diplomat said.