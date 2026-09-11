CIS Economic Council reviews regional standards and certification work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Commonwealth of Independent States’ (CIS) Economic Council reviewed progress in standards, metrology and certification cooperation during its 111th meeting in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a statement published by the CIS Executive Committee on September 11.

According to the information, the report on the activities of the Interstate Council for Standardization, Metrology and Certification for 2023-2026 was presented by Council Chairman Aibek Musaev, Director of the Center for Standardization and Metrology under Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

“The Report notes the significant work carried out by this council in organizing and coordinating the implementation of decisions made by the Commonwealth’s highest authorities in the areas of technical regulation, standardization, metrology, conformity assessment (confirmation), and accreditation,” the statement noted.

The meeting also covered broader issues of economic cooperation within the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The CIS Interstate Council for Standardization, Metrology and Certification was established in 1992 after the breakup of the Soviet Union, when member states sought to preserve a common technical framework for trade while building market economies. The council coordinates interstate standards (GOST), metrology, certification and accreditation to ensure that products, testing results and conformity assessments can be recognized across participating countries.

The system is designed to reduce technical barriers to trade by harmonizing national regulations and aligning interstate standards with international and European norms. Common standards help manufacturers avoid duplicate testing and certification when exporting within the CIS, improve product compatibility and safety, and facilitate the movement of goods across the Commonwealth's market.