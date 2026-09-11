Diplomatic delegates visit construction site of new Shusha mosque (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 11. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, participating in a visit to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur, have viewed the New Shusha Mosque, which is currently under construction in Shusha, Trend's correspondent sent to Karabakh and East Zangezur reports.

The delegation was provided with detailed information about the construction work being carried out at the mosque and the status of the project's implementation.

On September 11, a two-day visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur began, accompanied by the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev.

The visit is attended by a delegation of 150 people representing 58 countries and 9 international organizations.