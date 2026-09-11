Uzbekistan, ICAO seek stronger aviation ties to attract tourists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Uzbekistan's Tourism Commitee and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) discussed expanding cooperation to support the country’s tourism sector by strengthening international air connectivity and improving airport services.

This was reflected in the statement by the Committee on Tourism of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbekistan Tourism Committee Chairman Abdulaziz Akkulov and Nicolas Rollo, director of the ICAO European and North Atlantic Office, to review the organization’s activities, its role in the development of international civil aviation and the current state of cooperation with Uzbekistan.

Rollo noted that ICAO, a specialized agency of the United Nations, coordinates cooperation among 193 countries in civil aviation and develops international aviation standards and recommended practices.

The sides highlighted the rapid development of Uzbekistan’s aviation industry in recent years, describing it as one of the fastest-growing sectors in Central Asia.

Cooperation between ICAO and the Uzbek government has been steadily expanding, with joint work focused on improving the country’s airport infrastructure and introducing modern technologies and innovative solutions, according to the Tourism Committee.

The meeting also focused on the role of civil aviation in supporting tourism growth. The sides emphasized that expanding the geographic coverage of international air services, creating favorable conditions for airlines to operate flights and improving the quality of airport services could help attract more foreign visitors to Uzbekistan.

“Expanding international air connectivity and improving airport services can help Uzbekistan reach new tourism markets, increase international visitor flows and further promote the country’s tourism potential,” the Tourism Committee said.

The sides also discussed closer coordination between the aviation and tourism sectors to support the country’s efforts to expand its international tourism presence.

Uzbekistan has been seeking to strengthen its transport connectivity and improve tourism infrastructure as it works to attract more international visitors and diversify its tourism markets.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue joint efforts and expand cooperation on tourism development, increasing international tourist flows and strengthening coordination between the aviation and tourism industries.