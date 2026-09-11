Tajikistan plans to launch construction of Labijar-Sangvor road section

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Tajikistan will begin construction of a 10-kilometer section of the Labijar-Sangvor road this year.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Tajik President.

According to the information, the Labijar–Sangvor road project envisages the construction of a road with a total length of 64.5 kilometers.

"This year, construction is planned to begin on a 10-kilometer section from Labijar to the village of Kaftarguzar, along with two bridges with a total length of 148 meters, 18 culverts of various sizes and 21 retaining walls," the statement said.

Furthermore, the project provides for road lighting works.

The project is being implemented by the Center for the Implementation of the Shokhon–Zigar Road Construction Project.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon instructed the responsible officials to ensure the high-quality and timely completion of construction works, taking into account mountainous conditions, increase the volume of attracted investment and accelerate the pace of project implementation.