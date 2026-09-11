Tajikistan expands infrastructure across Rasht valley districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. In five districts of Tajikistan’s Rasht valley, 962 facilities have been constructed and commissioned as part of preparations for the 35th anniversary of State Independence.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Tajik President.

According to the information, in particular, 404 facilities have been constructed in Rasht district, 270 in Nurobod, 99 in Lakhsh, 94 in Tajikobod and 95 in Sangvor.

"Overall, as part of the implementation of the action plan for the celebration of the 35th anniversary of State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, 404 facilities have been constructed and commissioned in Rasht district, 270 in Nurobod, 99 in Lakhsh, 94 in Tajikobod and 95 in Sangvor," the statement said.

Thus, Rasht accounts for the largest number of facilities among the five districts, with 404, while Tajikobod has the smallest number, with 94 facilities commissioned.

The facilities are being constructed as part of the action plan for the celebration of the 35th anniversary of State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, with the participation of entrepreneurs and local residents.

The information indicates that the implementation of these projects contributes to improving public services, creating jobs and expanding production opportunities in the districts of the Rasht valley.