Kazakhstan accelerates government digital transformation with QazTech

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Kazakhstan plans to migrate 39 government information systems to its unified QazTech technological platform in 2026, with 10 systems already operating on the new platform.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh government.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan ranks 24th globally in the e-government development ranking, while more than 90% of government services are already available online, the government noted.

“The next stage is the transition of government digital products to a unified technological basis, QazTech,” the government said in its report.

A presidential decree has introduced a moratorium on the creation of government information systems outside QazTech. Kazakhstan is also developing eGov 3.0. Through eGov GPT, 51 of the most popular government services are already available, accounting for around 30% of citizen requests. The government plans to increase coverage to 70% by the end of 2026.

Moreover, it was noted that since late 2024, the National Bank has been implementing the Strategy for the Digital Transformation of Financial Regulators, aimed at digitizing internal processes, developing the financial market and introducing new technological solutions.

A national AI platform is also being piloted, bringing together computing capacity, data, development tools and ready-made AI models. AI assistants have already been used more than 2 million times, while more than 50 AI agents are under development.

Kazakhstan’s AI computing infrastructure includes the Alem.Cloud national supercomputer cluster, ranked 86th in the TOP500 list, and Kazakhtelecom’s commercial supercomputer, ranked 103rd based on 2025 data.