Roca Group to start construction of sanitaryware plant in Kazakhstan in October

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Construction of Spanish Roca Group’s high-tech sanitaryware manufacturing and assembly plant in Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda region is scheduled to begin in October 2026, according to the Kazakh government.

The implementation of the project was discussed during a meeting between the First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlibek Naliyev and representatives of Roca Group.

A framework agreement on the project was signed in June 2025 during a meeting between the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and Roca Group’s management. An investment agreement has since been signed between the Kazakh government, the Kyzylorda region administration and the investor, providing for state support measures.

“The project has received further development: the company’s investment volume increased from the initially announced 70 million euros to 83 million euros,” the government said.

The design and preliminary plans for the plant have been completed, while further design work is ongoing. Work is also underway in the Kyzylorda region to launch assembly production of installation systems and faucets.

The plant is expected to have an initial capacity of 500,000 products per year, with the potential to increase output to 1 million units. The project is expected to create around 300 permanent jobs. The products will be supplied to Kazakhstan’s domestic market and exported to Central Asian countries.

The meeting also addressed the state examination of project documentation, improvements to regulations governing sanitaryware products, and the potential use of Roca products at construction projects across Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, government agencies and relevant organizations were instructed to support the investor, facilitate the state examination process, and ensure the start of construction in October 2026.