Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub companies generate over $900 million in Q1 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Companies participating in Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub generated $907 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2026, while Kazakhstan’s IT services exports reached $241.2 million, according to the Kazakh government.

It was noted that more than 2,500 companies are currently part of Astana Hub.

“Through international hubs, more than 100 Kazakh startups have entered foreign markets, while in 2025 the country saw its first regional technology unicorn, Higgsfield.ai,” the government's report reads.

The country is also developing the Valley of Data Centers, with a target capacity of up to 1 gigawatt. Potential demand of more than 500 megawatts has already been identified, while Kazakhstan has reached a $10 billion agreement with Firebird, according to the government.

The project includes a direct connection to the Ekibastuz power hub, backup international data transmission channels and the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable. Special regulatory conditions and tax incentives are also planned for participants.

Meanwhile, the government said investments in telecommunications had exceeded 1 trillion tenge (about $2.2 billion) over the past three years. The number of fixed-line subscribers increased by 19%, mobile subscribers by 12%, while internet traffic rose by 67%.

"Over the next two years, Kazakhstan plans to provide more than 3,000 villages with high-speed internet and increase the share of rural settlements with fiber-optic connectivity from 43% to 92%. Satellite services from Starlink and OneWeb are already available in hard-to-reach areas, while Direct to Cell is planned as the next stage", the government said.