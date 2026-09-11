Azerbaijan expands composition of Board of Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The composition of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism has been expanded.

This was reflected in the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding amendments to the "Charter of the 'Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism' public legal entity," which was approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 731 dated July 22, 2026.

According to the document, the number of members of the Board is being increased from three to four.

The Board will consist of a chairperson—appointed and dismissed by the President—and three deputy chairpersons.