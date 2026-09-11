Azerbaijan’s retail trade turnover rises 3.9% in Jan-Aug 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijan’s retail trade turnover increased by 3.9% in real terms in January-August 2026 compared with the same period of 2025, reaching 44.3 billion manat ($26.1 billion).
According to the State Statistics Committee, 24.1 billion manat ($14.2 billion) worth of food products, beverages and tobacco products, and 20.2 billion manat ($11.9 billion) worth of non-food products were sold to consumers through the retail trade network during the reporting period.
Compared with January-August 2025, retail sales of food products, beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.4%, while sales of non-food products rose by 6.9% in real terms.
|Product group
|January-August 2026, million manat
|Change vs. Jan-Aug 2025
|Retail trade turnover
|44,256.1
|+3.9%
|Food products
|22,176.1
|+1.5%
|Beverages and tobacco products
|1,911.4
|+1.4%
|Textiles, clothing and footwear
|5,613.8
|+4.3%
|Electrical goods and furniture
|2,155.5
|+8.9%
|Computers, telecommunications equipment and printed products
|694.3
|+33.4%
|Pharmaceutical products and medical supplies
|1,212.9
|+21.6%
|Automotive fuel
|2,701.1
|+4.3%
|Other non-food products
|7,791.0
|+5.2%
In January-August 2026, food products accounted for 50.1% of consumer spending in the retail trade network. Beverages and tobacco products accounted for 4.3%, textiles, clothing and footwear for 12.7%, automotive fuel for 6.1%, electrical goods and furniture for 4.9%, pharmaceutical products and medical supplies for 2.7%, computers, telecommunications equipment and printed products for 1.6%, and other non-food products for 17.6%.
During the reporting period, each resident spent an average of 538.6 manat ($316.8) per month on goods purchased through the retail trade network, including 293.1 manat ($172.4) on food products, beverages and tobacco products and 245.5 manat ($144.4) on non-food products.