Azerbaijan, Türkiye see new opportunities to bring energy resources to Europe (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijan’s high renewable energy potential, along with agreements reached with Turkic states such as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, is creating new opportunities to bring the region’s energy resources to European markets through Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said in an exclusive interview with Trend as part of the 5th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum.

“Three different projects are being developed to implement this strategy. These projects, which are planned to be implemented with Türkiye’s active participation, will provide Europe with access to the carbon-neutral, green energy it needs,” the minister emphasized.

Bayraktar noted that energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has entered a new stage in electricity and renewable energy.

According to him, three key projects are currently in focus.

“The first project envisages integrating Nakhchivan’s electricity grid with Türkiye and exchanging electricity between the two sides. In the future, this line could also be connected to mainland Azerbaijan through the Zangezur Corridor,” the minister said.

He said the second initiative is a quadrilateral electricity corridor linking Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria.

“This is an important green energy project involving four countries. The project will enable electricity generated by Azerbaijan to reach European markets via Georgia, Türkiye and then Bulgaria,” Bayraktar emphasized.

According to the minister, the third major project is an undersea electricity cable planned to run beneath the Black Sea.

“This project is a major interconnector program that will extend from Azerbaijan and Georgia beneath the Black Sea to Romania and Hungary. At Azerbaijan’s invitation, Türkiye has also expressed its intention to participate in and support this project,” he said.