Mexican companies consider participating in projects in Karabakh

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 11. Mexican companies are considering opportunities to participate in projects in Karabakh, Mexico’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Victoria Romero told Trend during a visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangazur.

The ambassador said Mexico is exploring opportunities to involve Mexican companies in work being carried out in Karabakh.

“We are trying to consider whether Mexican companies could come to Karabakh and participate in the work being carried out here. We are exploring certain opportunities in this regard,” Romero said.

The diplomat also said she has been serving in Azerbaijan for four years and has had the opportunity to visit Karabakh, including Shusha, several times during this period.

“Every time I come here, I see a different city. This visit is particularly meaningful for us because this evening we will celebrate Mexico’s National Day here for the second time. Being here again is very meaningful and special for us,” the ambassador emphasized.