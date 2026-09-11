Azerbaijan approves National Action Plan on competition development and prevention of monopolies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the “National Action Plan for 2027–2029 on the Development of Competition and Prevention of Monopolistic Activities.”

The document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Under the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing the issues arising from the order.

The State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with coordinating the implementation of the measures outlined in the National Action Plan and reporting to the President of Azerbaijan once a year on the status of their implementation.

The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication is tasked with monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the measures outlined in the National Action Plan at the request of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.