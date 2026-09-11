Azerbaijan’s macroeconomic resilience working group holds next meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The next meeting of the “Macroeconomic Resilience” working group established to oversee the implementation of Azerbaijan’s “Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026” was held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The meeting discussed the results of monitoring and evaluation of 15 measures approved under three areas of activity within the Strategy’s “Resilience to Domestic and External Impacts” objective for the current period.

Aliyar Mammadyarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank and chairman of the working group, spoke about the implementation results and achievements under the “Resilience to Domestic and External Impacts” objective and highlighted initiatives carried out by the Central Bank.

Representatives of the Central Bank, members of the working group and the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication discussed the implementation status of measures carried out under the objective, the results of monitoring and evaluation for the current year, achievements and outstanding issues.

The meeting also identified next steps to further improve the effectiveness of ongoing activities.

Representatives of the Central Bank, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Ministry of Justice, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, the Deposit Insurance Fund and the Agricultural Insurance Fund attended the meeting.

The “Macroeconomic Resilience” working group was established pursuant to Order No. 487s of the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 12, 2023, to ensure the implementation of measures envisaged under Azerbaijan’s “Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026” and coordinate the activities of relevant government bodies.