Uzbekistan, Lufthansa Technik explore new aviation cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Uzbekistan and Germany’s Lufthansa Technik are exploring ways to expand cooperation in aircraft maintenance and technical support.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov and Lufthansa Technik Chief Financial Officer Christian Leifeld and German Deputy Ambassador to Uzbekistan Marion Edel.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, particular attention was given to extending through 2035 an agreement covering technical support for components used on Airbus A320ceo/neo and Boeing 787 aircraft. The sides also discussed further cooperation on the maintenance of LEAP-1A and CFM56-5B aircraft engines.

The discussions covered cooperation opportunities for the next 10 years, including the development of technical expertise and the expansion of the capabilities of Uzbekistan Airways Technics.

“Developing technical competencies and introducing international experience will help train highly qualified aviation specialists and strengthen the human-resource capacity of Uzbekistan’s aviation industry,” Uzbekistan’s Transport Ministry said.

Makhkamov also proposed exploring cooperation between Lufthansa Technik and Tashkent State Transport University, including internships for students of its aviation and technical faculty and joint educational and professional programs in civil aviation.

The proposed partnership would give Uzbek aviation students greater exposure to international maintenance practices while supporting the development of specialized expertise needed as the country’s fleet expands.

Uzbekistan plans to double the size of its aviation fleet by 2030, increasing the need for qualified personnel, maintenance infrastructure and technical support capabilities.

The meeting underscored the sides’ interest in developing cooperation beyond immediate technical support toward long-term training, knowledge transfer and the expansion of Uzbekistan’s domestic aviation maintenance capabilities.

Lufthansa Technik is a German aviation services company specializing in aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as aircraft modernization and component manufacturing. The company is a subsidiary of Lufthansa and ranks among the world’s largest aircraft maintenance providers.