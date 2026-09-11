CIS approves new transport security plan for 2026-2030 in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states approved a five-year transport security implementation plan for international freight transport at the 111th meeting of the CIS Economic Council, hosted by Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a statement published by the CIS Executive Committee on September 11, following a meeting chaired by Turkmen Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Khojamyrat Geldimyradov and attended by senior officials from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia, as well as CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev.

“The members of the Economic Council approved the Action Plan for Implementing the Strategy for Ensuring Transportation Security in the Territories of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in International Transportation for the period 2026-2030,” the statement says.

The document, presented by Russian Deputy Transport Minister Yevgeny Filippov, sets out practical measures for implementing agreed approaches to transport security regulation across the Commonwealth during international transportation.

The meeting also covered broader issues of economic cooperation within the CIS, while participants exchanged views on current priorities of regional economic interaction.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan assumed the CIS chairmanship on January 1, 2026, taking over from Tajikistan after the decision was approved at the 2025 CIS summit. Under its chairmanship concept, Ashgabat identified transport and economic cooperation among the organization's key priorities, alongside peace and security, digital transformation and environmental cooperation. Throughout the year, Turkmenistan has used its chairmanship to advance this agenda, including by hosting the CIS Council of Heads of Government in May and preparing the October meetings of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers and Council of Heads of State in the Avaza National Tourist Zone.

Against this background, the approval of the 2026-2030 Transport Security Action Plan in Ashgabat aligns with one of the central priorities of Turkmenistan's chairmanship.

The Commonwealth of Independent States was established in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote regional cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The CIS Economic Council coordinates efforts to implement joint economic policies, develop transport and energy networks, and foster trade integration.