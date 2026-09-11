Brazil hails restoration progress for Azerbaijan's Karabakh

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 11. The pace of the restoration and development work being carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as the results achieved, are astonishing, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brazil, Bernard Jörg Leopold de Garcia Klingl, told Trend during the visit of the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country to Karabakh and East Zangezur.

The ambassador stated that this is his first visit to Karabakh and that the work being carried out in the region has made a strong impression on him.

"I'm deeply impressed. The work is proceeding very rapidly. I read and heard about all the processes taking place in the region, and now I have the opportunity to see them with my own eyes. However, I didn't expect such results to be achieved so quickly. It's amazing," he said.

Emphasizing Brazil's extensive experience in the mining sector, the diplomat noted the potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan in this field.

"Brazil possesses vast experience in the mining industry. Azerbaijan has participated in numerous events and peacekeeping operations around the world. Therefore, I believe that we, too, could provide assistance should the need arise," the ambassador stated.

He also highlighted the importance of preserving historical and cultural heritage.

"Brazil fully supports all international organizations, and the preservation of monuments and historical heritage is of utmost importance. We face similar challenges in Brazil as well. The message we wish to convey to the people of Azerbaijan is that you can count on us," the diplomat emphasized.

Highly valuing the existing political relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil, the ambassador expressed an interest in expanding ties into other areas as well.

"We enjoy excellent political relations with Azerbaijan, and we wish to sustain these ties with the Azerbaijani people. I aim to foster cooperation across all these sectors. Regarding the economy, we are here to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan. I also wish to further deepen the cultural bonds that unite our countries," he noted.

The diplomat also highlighted the potential for developing cultural ties between the two nations.