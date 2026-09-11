Karabakh restoration process sets example for world – Pakistani ambassador

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 11. The scale, speed and quality of the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur are highly impressive, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin said in an exclusive comment to Trend during a visit by members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur.

“This is truly a source of pride for every Pakistani and everyone who wants peace. The scale, speed and quality of the restoration work being carried out here are remarkable,” Qasim Mohiuddin noted.

“Last year, a summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization was held at the conference center in Khankendi. In just one year, this place has seemingly transformed into an entirely new city. The construction of new tunnels, the laying of railway lines and the confident return of people to their ancestral lands are truly remarkable,” the ambassador said.

“Azerbaijan can proudly show the world that the gold standard for successful restoration and voluntary resettlement is being established here. This is about people voluntarily returning to their ancestral lands after they had been under occupation for many years. This process can serve as an example and benchmark for other countries as well. I wish Azerbaijan even greater success in the coming years,” he added.

Qasim Mohiuddin also emphasized Pakistan’s readiness to contribute to the restoration and reconstruction process in Karabakh.

“Some discussions are already underway in this regard. We would be pleased to support Azerbaijan in Karabakh through our technical teams, construction companies, teachers and doctors. Azerbaijan is one of Pakistan’s closest friends and brotherly countries. Therefore, we are ready to provide Azerbaijan with any assistance and support, as well as share our knowledge and experience,” the diplomat added.

A two-day visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur began on Sept. 11, accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The visit involves a delegation of 150 people representing 58 countries and nine international organizations.

As part of the visit, diplomatic representatives will familiarize themselves with social and economic infrastructure projects implemented in Khankendi and Shusha, as well as the Aghdara and Kalbajar districts, as part of the large-scale restoration, reconstruction and development process led by President Ilham Aliyev. They will also review the current state of historical and cultural heritage sites and measures being taken to preserve and restore them.