Uzbekneftegaz, UAE’s Sakson Drilling explore oil, gas cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz and UAE-based Sakson Drilling & Oil Services discussed potential areas of cooperation and prospective projects in the oil and gas sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekneftgaz, following a meeting between Uzbekneftegaz Chairman Abdugani Sanginov and Sakson Drilling & Oil Services Executive Director Amir Sakkal to exchange views on promising areas of cooperation and projects that could be implemented in the future.

During the meeting, the sides discussed existing opportunities in the sector and exchanged views on potential areas of mutual interest, according to Uzbekneftegaz.

The Uzbek side expressed its readiness to consider proposals from representatives of SAKSON Group, discuss practical mechanisms for mutually beneficial cooperation and establish constructive dialogue on potential initiatives.

“Uzbekneftegaz is ready to consider proposals from SAKSON Group, discuss practical mechanisms for mutually beneficial cooperation and establish constructive dialogue on promising initiatives,” the company said.

The sides also emphasized the importance of conducting a detailed assessment of cooperation opportunities and exchanging views on promising initiatives before determining specific areas for joint activity.

The sides agreed to continue studying opportunities for cooperation and maintain dialogue on prospective initiatives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties noted the importance of further examining potential areas of cooperation and developing practical approaches to mutually beneficial projects, according to Uzbekneftegaz.

Sakson Drilling & Oil Services, headquartered in Dubai, is an oil and gas drilling contractor providing onshore drilling and related services. The company operates eight land drilling rigs across projects in the Middle East and Africa.