‘TANAP of electricity’ to connect entire Turkic world – Alparslan Bayraktar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria electricity interconnection project will become the “TANAP of electricity,” Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at a briefing following a signing ceremony held as part of the fifth Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum.

“This is essentially the interconnector project we are developing between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria. The project will enable electricity generated in Azerbaijan to be transmitted to Georgia, then to Türkiye and subsequently to Bulgaria. This is an important green energy project that we have started developing. We began preparing the project in 2024, when COP29 was held in Baku,” Bayraktar said.

According to him, the main goal of the project is to connect the electricity systems of the four countries. “We want to start by using the existing infrastructure. There is currently an operational 700-megawatt electricity interconnection between Türkiye and Georgia. There is also an electricity interconnection between Bulgaria and Türkiye. We are currently also working on the Nakhchivan-Türkiye electricity interconnection. Azerbaijan also has an electricity interconnection with Georgia,” the minister said.

Bayraktar noted that the project is planned to be developed in stages, using existing infrastructure and increasing transmission capacity in the future. “The idea is to develop this project step by step, use the existing infrastructure and then increase the capacity. I think this is a very important project. If we combine it with the agreement we signed with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, I think it will connect the entire Turkic world,” Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources added.