Kazakhstan, Türkiye bolster migration cooperation with new agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Kazakhstan and Türkiye have signed a readmission agreement.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the Ministry, the document was signed following a bilateral meeting between Kazakh Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov and Türkiye’s Minister of Interior Mustafa Çiftçi on the sidelines of a meeting of the interior ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana,

Meanwhile, the agreement strengthens the legal framework for cooperation between the two countries in the migration sphere and establishes procedures for the return of persons who do not have legal grounds to remain in either country.

The Ministry noted that during the talks, Sadenov and Çiftçi discussed further cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan and Türkiye, with a focus on combating transnational and cybercrime, locating wanted persons, migration security, personnel training and direct cooperation between relevant units.

“Kazakhstan and Türkiye are connected by fraternal relations and a high level of trust. Today, this is also reflected in the concrete cooperation between our agencies. The signed agreement is another practical step toward strengthening cooperation,” Sadenov said.

The sides agreed to further develop direct contacts between their respective units, exchange experience and strengthen joint efforts on current security issues.