AIX lists Kazakhstan’s second panda bond issue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Astana International Exchange (AIX) has announced the listing of the second issue of panda bonds by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Finance, with the two-tranche issue totaling 6.6 billion Chinese yuan ($984.1 million).

According to the AIX, the bonds, denominated in Chinese yuan (RMB), were placed in two tranches.

The first tranche, worth 5 billion yuan ($745.5 million), has a maturity of three years and a coupon rate of 1.82% per annum.

The second tranche, worth 1.6 billion yuan ($238.6 million), has a maturity of five years and a coupon rate of 1.95% per annum.

AIX Chairperson Assel Mukazhanova noted that recent yuan-denominated bond issues demonstrate sustained interest from international investors in Kazakhstan’s sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt.

“Recent bond issues denominated in Chinese yuan demonstrate sustained interest from international investors in Kazakhstan’s sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt. These landmark transactions also create a basis for further corporate placements, providing Kazakh companies with access to the Chinese capital market,” Mukazhanova said.

AIX was established in 2017 as part of the development of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). Its shareholders are the AIFC, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Silk Road Fund and Nasdaq. The exchange operates within a regulatory framework based on English law, providing conditions for investment activities.

The AIFC is an ecosystem designed to support business in accordance with international standards, attract investment and develop Kazakhstan’s financial market through the introduction of new products and services.