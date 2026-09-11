CIS pushes high-tech cooperation on advanced materials in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries considered a concept for developing cooperation in advanced materials production for high-tech industries at a meeting of the CIS Economic Council in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a statement published by the CIS Executive Committee on September 11.

According to information, the draft concept and an action plan for its implementation were presented by Yulia Nesterchuk, Deputy Director for International Cooperation at the Russia’s Kurchatov Institute National Research Center.

The concept is aimed at developing interstate scientific, technological and industrial cooperation in advanced materials, including mechanisms for transferring technologies and research results to real sectors of the economy, the report says.

"The proposed areas also include developing a regulatory and technical framework and standards, as well as supporting the training of highly qualified specialists in materials science and materials technologies. The documents are intended to strengthen cooperation between CIS countries in developing and applying advanced materials for high-tech industries," the statement said.

Notably, CIS countries have been developing mechanisms to strengthen scientific and technological cooperation and bring research results into practical economic applications. The Commonwealth's framework for a common scientific and technological space provides for joint research, technology exchange and the transfer of research results and technologies between member states, while cooperation in new substances and materials, including nanomaterials and nanotechnologies, is among the established priority areas.

The advanced-materials initiative is part of this broader effort to connect scientific research with industrial production. In February 2026, a CIS expert group finalized the draft concept and its implementation plan, with the documents aimed at expanding interstate cooperation in advanced materials and accelerating the application of innovations in high-tech industries.