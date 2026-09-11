Azerbaijan unveils current progress on Aghdam-Khankendi railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. A total of 48% of the construction and installation work on the Aghdam-Khankendi railway line in Azerbaijan has been completed, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) responded to a Trend's inquiry.

The information noted that ADY is continuing design and construction work on the Aghdam-Khankendi railway line.

"Currently, 90% of the design work and 48% of the construction and installation work have been completed. The project entails the construction of 130 engineering structures along the 28-kilometer railway line, as well as three railway stations in Khankendi, Asgaran, and Khojaly," the company said.

According to ADY, the project involves the construction of bridges, pedestrian and animal crossings, and other necessary engineering structures:

"In addition, construction work is underway at the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex," the company explained.

The company pointed out that the complex, covering a total area of ​​6.4 hectares, will feature two railway platforms, a five-story main station building, a bus service center, a bus terminal, and a technical building.

"The implementation of the project will make a significant contribution to the economic revitalization of the liberated territories, the strengthening of transport infrastructure, the expansion of inter-regional connections, the assurance of sustainable development, and the 'Great Return' process," ADY added.