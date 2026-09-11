Kazakhstan’s interbank mobile payment system processes 20M transactions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Kazakhstan’s Interbank Mobile Payment System has processed 20 million transactions worth around 400 billion tenge (about $887 million) since its nationwide launch, Chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov said.

This was announced by the press service of the National Bank. Suleimenov made the remarks during the third annual Central Asia Fintech Summit 2026 (CAFS) in Almaty.

In his speech, he noted that this year the National Payment Corporation of the National Bank is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Over the past 30 years, Kazakhstan has developed a comprehensive payment infrastructure. Today, more than 90 % of retail payments are made in cashless form.

He said that since late 2024, the National Bank has been implementing the Strategy for the Digital Transformation of Financial Regulators, aimed not only at digitizing internal processes but also at developing the financial market and introducing new technological solutions. Today, Kazakhstan’s national digital financial infrastructure includes the digital tenge, the Anti-Fraud Center, interbank payment services, biometric identification and other solutions.

The official nationwide launch date of the Interbank Mobile Payment System was July 19, 2026

The official nationwide launch of the Interbank Mobile Payment System took place on July 19, 2026. Since then, customers of participating banks have been able to instantly transfer money to customers of other banks using a phone number, as well as pay for goods and services using a QR code regardless of which bank serves the buyer or seller. Transfers and payments are processed around the clock in real time.

The Interbank Mobile Payment System also allows businesses to accept cashless payments from customers of all participating banks using a single QR code. No new equipment is required to accept payments, as the services are available through existing terminals. Customers should contact their servicing bank regarding updates to mobile applications.