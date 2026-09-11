CIS countries chart new course for innovation cooperation in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. CIS countries considered a 2026-2030 action plan for implementing an interstate program on innovation cooperation at a meeting of the CIS Economic Council in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a statement published by the CIS Executive Committee on September 11.

According to the statement, the draft comprehensive plan includes specific initiatives, projects and activities, with responsible bodies and implementation deadlines identified for each, according to the CIS Executive Committee.

"The plan is aimed at developing human capital, promoting balanced spatial development and the integrated development of territories to support further innovation.The document also focuses on increasing the competitiveness of CIS member states' economies through expanded innovation cooperation," the statement says.

Innovation has become one of the declared priorities of Turkmenistan's 2026 CIS chairmanship after Ashgabat assumed the rotating presidency on January 1. The chairmanship concept identifies digital transformation and innovation as one of five strategic pillars, alongside economic cooperation and transport connectivity, and calls for expanding scientific and technological cooperation, creating technological clusters involving CIS countries, and promoting projects in artificial intelligence, telecommunications and high technologies.

The latest action plan builds on a broader CIS innovation framework already in place. In September 2025, the CIS Council of Heads of Government approved the Scientific and Technological Development Strategy for 2026-2035, while the Interstate Program of Innovative Cooperation to 2030 has been guiding joint innovation projects, technology commercialization and closer links between science, education and industry across the Commonwealth.