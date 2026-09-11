CIS reviews agricultural trade, food security cooperation in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The CIS Economic Council reviewed cooperation in agriculture, including food security and mutual trade in agricultural products, during its 111th meeting in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a statement published by the CIS Executive Committee on September 11. The report on the activities of the CIS Intergovernmental Council on Agro-Industrial Complex for 2023-2025 was presented at the meeting.

The report noted that the council is fulfilling its objectives and that its work is contributing to the development of cooperation in the agricultural sector.

During the reporting period, the council considered issues related to food security in CIS member states, expanding mutual trade in agricultural products and updating the regulatory framework for the agro-industrial sector.

Meanwhile, agricultural cooperation has remained one of the practical areas of economic interaction within the CIS, with member states working to facilitate agricultural trade, strengthen food security and coordinate approaches to regulation in the agro-industrial sector. The CIS framework includes a free-trade regime covering agricultural goods among participating states, although the precise arrangements differ between countries.

Turkmenistan participates in CIS economic cooperation as an associate member and has been involved in discussions on agricultural and trade issues within the Commonwealth. The sector is also significant for Turkmenistan's domestic economy, with crop production and livestock farming forming important parts of its agricultural system.