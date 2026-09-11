EU Special Representative set to visit Armenia after Azerbaijan

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 11. The European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, plans to visit Armenia after Azerbaijan, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono, told Trend during the visit of the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Karabakh and East Zangezur.

She noted that the EU has long been a partner to the countries of the region and seeks to support the peace process driven by the leaderships of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The EU has long been a partner to the countries of the region and has sought to support the peace dynamics advanced by the leadership of both countries. We hope to continue these efforts.

These activities cover various issues, including connectivity. Connectivity is a key political focus for the EU. At the same time, supporting the development of opportunities for communities is also part of our work," Grono added.