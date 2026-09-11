Ashgabat hosts CIS approval of air traffic management plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Ashgabat hosted the 111th meeting of the CIS Economic Council, where member states approved a plan to harmonize national air traffic management systems.

This was reflected in a statement published by the CIS Executive Committee on September 11.

According to the publication, the plan implements the CIS Concept for Harmonizing National Air Traffic Management Systems and is expected to improve the safety, regularity and cost efficiency of civil aviation flights.

The document also provides for improving the quality of air traffic services across CIS member states.

The council also considered the main directions for developing radio navigation in CIS countries through 2030. The document envisages expanding and improving radio navigation services through modern technologies and a coordinated technical policy among CIS member states, the report says.



Notably, cooperation in air navigation can contribute to greater compatibility between systems across CIS countries, as cross-border air traffic requires coordination between national airspace and navigation services. Harmonized approaches can improve flight safety and continuity, while modern radio-navigation technologies can make air traffic management more efficient and reduce operational costs for airlines and aviation authorities.

The issue is also relevant to Turkmenistan's ongoing development of civil aviation infrastructure. The country has been expanding and modernizing its airport network under its national civil aviation development program through 2030, including the opening of the new Balkanabat International Airport in 2025.