Azerbaijan's Economic Council reviews key budget priorities for 2027 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. A meeting of the Economic Council of Azerbaijan dedicated to the budget and economic forecasts for 2027 has been held.

This was announced in a statement by the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the statement, the meeting, held on September 11 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, addressed the current economic situation and updated macroeconomic forecasts for 2026–2030; draft forecasts for the 2027 state and consolidated budgets, as well as consolidated budget indicators for the subsequent three years; the main goals and objectives of budget policy for 2027–2030; the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework; the current state and policy directions of the financial and banking sector; and other matters.

The statement noted that Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev, and Chairman of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov delivered reports during the meeting.

Members of the Economic Council and invited participants subsequently discussed the matters included in the agenda.

At the conclusion of the meeting, relevant instructions were issued to the appropriate bodies to submit all documents and data comprising the 2027 budget package to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, taking into consideration the views and proposals expressed by members of the Economic Council.